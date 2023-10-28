The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Houston Cougars (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State has the 58th-ranked defense this season (363.1 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 474.7 yards per game. Houston has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 31.3 points given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 28.9 points per contest (69th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Kansas State vs. Houston Key Statistics

Kansas State Houston 474.7 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.9 (71st) 363.1 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.3 (92nd) 232.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117 (108th) 242 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.9 (21st) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,464 passing yards for Kansas State, completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 289 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 45 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 626 yards (89.4 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 19 passes for 215 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has piled up 434 yards on 78 carries, scoring two times.

Ben Sinnott's team-high 358 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 42 targets) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 34 passes while averaging 50.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has racked up 1,978 yards (282.6 yards per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 185 yards with four touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has run for 265 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has racked up 211 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has collected 40 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 629 (89.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden's 34 grabs (on 55 targets) have netted him 383 yards (54.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.