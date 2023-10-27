Wild vs. Capitals October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
When the Washington Capitals meet the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Alexander Ovechkin and Kirill Kaprizov should be two of the top players to watch.
Wild vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSN,BSWI,MNMT
Wild Players to Watch
- Mats Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for his club with nine points (1.3 per game), as he has scored two goals and seven assists in seven games (playing 18:17 per game).
- Kaprizov has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with nine points (two goals and seven assists).
- This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and contributed four assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of nine.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .870 save percentage (57th in the league). In 2 games, he has 47 saves, and has conceded seven goals (3.6 goals against average).
Capitals Players to Watch
- John Carlson has been a major player for Washington this season, collecting five points in six games.
- Through six games, Ovechkin has scored two goals and picked up three assists.
- Dylan Strome's total of four points is via four goals and zero assists.
- In one games, Hunter Shepard's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded four goals (4 goals against average) and has recorded 18 saves.
Wild vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|30th
|2
|Goals Scored
|3.86
|4th
|28th
|3.83
|Goals Allowed
|4.43
|32nd
|28th
|26.8
|Shots
|29.6
|21st
|8th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|35.3
|29th
|29th
|10.53%
|Power Play %
|16%
|18th
|30th
|69.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|26th
