Can we expect Marcus Foligno scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
  • Foligno has no points on the power play.
  • Foligno averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

