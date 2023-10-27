On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Jujhar Khaira going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jujhar Khaira score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Khaira 2022-23 stats and insights

Khaira scored in six of 51 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He posted one goal (plus one assist) on the power play.

Khaira's shooting percentage last season was 10.2%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

