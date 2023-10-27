For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Eriksson Ek a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In four of seven games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

