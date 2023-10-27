Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 27
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A pair of AAC teams square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|43.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|43.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Georgia vs Florida
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Washington vs Stanford
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Duke vs Louisville
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Tulane vs Rice
- Oregon vs Utah
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- BYU vs Texas
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2.
Florida Atlantic & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida Atlantic
|To Win the AAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|Charlotte
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.