Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Boston Celtics (1-0) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (216.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 208.5
Celtics Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Celtics were the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) last season. It was 18th in rebounds allowed (44 per game).
- At 26.7 assists per game last year, the Celtics were seventh in the league.
- Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.7) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last year.
- The Celtics were the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%) last season.
Heat Performance Insights
- The Heat had to lean on their defense last season, which ranked second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as they ranked worst in the league on offense with only 109.5 points per contest.
- While Miami was in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.6 (fourth-worst), it ranked sixth in the league with 41.9 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Heat averaged 23.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 25th in the NBA.
- With 15 forced turnovers per game, Miami ranked third-best in the league. It ranked ninth in the league by averaging 12.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Heat, who ranked 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, shot just 34.4% from downtown, which was fourth-worst in the NBA.
