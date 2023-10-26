Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Flyers on October 26, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Eriksson Ek, Travis Konecny and others in the Minnesota Wild-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Wild vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Eriksson Ek is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (nine total points), having collected five goals and four assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kirill Kaprizov has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (1.5 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Mats Zuccarello has nine total points for Minnesota, with two goals and seven assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Konecny has scored five goals (0.8 per game) and put up two assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with seven total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 27.8%.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Senators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Sanheim is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with five total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added five assists in six games.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
