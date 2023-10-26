The Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1) after Ryan Hartman recorded a hat trick in the Wild's 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The outing on Thursday starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Flyers (-105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have gone 2-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 53.5%.

In five games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs. Flyers Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 25 (6th) Goals 18 (16th) 25 (29th) Goals Allowed 16 (9th) 4 (16th) Power Play Goals 1 (30th) 4 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild's 25 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Wild have allowed 25 goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

They're ranked 14th in the league with a 0 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.