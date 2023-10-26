Wild vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1) after Ryan Hartman recorded a hat trick in the Wild's 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The outing on Thursday starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Wild vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-115)
|Flyers (-105)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have gone 2-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In five games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Wild vs. Flyers Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|25 (6th)
|Goals
|18 (16th)
|25 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|16 (9th)
|4 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (30th)
|4 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (6th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild's 25 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Wild have allowed 25 goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.
- They're ranked 14th in the league with a 0 goal differential .
