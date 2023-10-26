Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all eight games involving teams from the ACC.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 The CW Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

