The Minnesota Wild, Mats Zuccarello included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Zuccarello in the Wild-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Zuccarello has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 18:14 on the ice per game.

Zuccarello has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zuccarello has a point in all six games he's played this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Zuccarello has an assist in five of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zuccarello's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Zuccarello having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 2 9 Points 3 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

