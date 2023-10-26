Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Flyers on October 26?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Zuccarello has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
