Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Johansson in the Wild-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Marcus Johansson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson has averaged 17:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of six games this season, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of six games this season, Johansson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johansson has an assist in three of six games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johansson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Johansson has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 5 4 Points 3 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

