Can we count on Marcus Johansson scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Johansson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

