In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kirill Kaprizov to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Kaprizov has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

