Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Below we will look at Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-118)

Over 12.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Over 4.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 110.9 points per contest last season made the 76ers the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.2.

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Khris Middleton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 32 19 3 9 3 0 0 3/4/2023 27 6 3 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.