The Milwaukee Bucks take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. This matchup is the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The point total is 227.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 227.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games last season went over this contest's total of 227.5 points 41 times.

Milwaukee's outings last season had an average of 230.2 points, 2.7 more than this game's over/under.

Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Milwaukee finished with a 54-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

The Bucks had a 29-5 record last year (winning 85.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered 21 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Bucks eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (61%) than away games (43.9%) last year.

Last season the Bucks averaged six more points (116.9 per game) than the 76ers conceded (110.9).

Milwaukee went 36-17 versus the spread and 45-8 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks 76ers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 36-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-10 45-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 39-5 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-15 44-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 42-14

