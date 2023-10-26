The Philadelphia 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31.1 points last season, plus 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also made 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis put up 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Last season, Malik Beasley posted 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid's numbers last season were 33.1 points, 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

James Harden put up 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Tobias Harris posted 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 boards.

De'Anthony Melton's stats last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Bucks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks 76ers 116.9 Points Avg. 115.2 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 47.3% Field Goal % 48.7% 36.8% Three Point % 38.7%

