The Philadelphia 76ers will open their 2023-24 season as 6.5-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 115 - 76ers 112

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)

76ers (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-2.6)

Bucks (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

Bucks Performance Insights

Last season, the Bucks were eighth in the league on offense (116.9 points scored per game) and 14th defensively (113.3 points allowed).

Milwaukee was the best team in the league in rebounds per game (48.6) and ranked 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2) last year.

At 25.8 assists per game last year, the Bucks were 12th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee was 21st in the league in committing them (13.9 per game) last season. It was worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Last year, the Bucks were fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

