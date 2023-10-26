Bucks vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 26
In the season opener for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info
Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in league).
- The 76ers had a +354 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They put up 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league and gave up 110.9 per outing to rank third in the NBA.
- These teams scored a combined 232.1 points per game last season, 4.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams combined to score 224.2 points per game last year, 3.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Philadelphia put together a 48-34-0 ATS record last year.
Bucks and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+400
|+175
|-
|76ers
|+2000
|+800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
