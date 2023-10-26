Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Let's look at Lopez's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-105)

Over 13.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-112)

Over 5.5 (-112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+134)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds per game last year, second in the league in that category.

The 76ers gave up 24.2 assists per game last year (sixth in the league).

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 31 21 6 0 1 0 0 3/4/2023 33 26 6 4 3 1 0 11/18/2022 34 15 4 2 2 4 1 10/20/2022 31 17 4 1 4 2 0

