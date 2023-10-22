In Week 7 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs will be up against the Denver Broncos defense and Kareem Jackson. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Green Bay receivers versus the Broncos' secondary.

Packers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 40.8 8.2 41 103 6.42

Romeo Doubs vs. Kareem Jackson Insights

Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense

Romeo Doubs' 228 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Green Bay has 1,000 (200 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Packers are 20th in the league in scoring offense, at 22.6 points per game.

Green Bay has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 32.4 times per contest, which is seventh in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Packers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 28 times, which ranks them ninth in the NFL.

Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense

Kareem Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 37 tackles and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,608 (268 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.2).

This year, the Broncos are having trouble on defense, giving up 33.3 points per game (32nd in NFL).

Denver has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Romeo Doubs vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats

Romeo Doubs Kareem Jackson Rec. Targets 37 16 Def. Targets Receptions 21 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 228 37 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 45.6 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 41 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

