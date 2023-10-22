The Denver Broncos (1-5) host the Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Packers vs. Broncos? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Packers vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Packers winning by a considerably larger margin (7.8 points). Take the Packers.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

This is the first time this season the Packers are playing as the moneyline favorite.

Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Broncos have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Denver has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Packers or Broncos? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 7 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (-1)



Green Bay (-1) The Packers have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-5-1).

Denver is winless against the spread when it has played as 1-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Parlay your bets together on the Packers vs. Broncos matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) Green Bay and Denver combine to average 0.9 fewer points per game than the total of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 10.9 more points per game (55.9) than this game's total of 45 points.

Packers games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Broncos' six games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Dontayvion Wicks Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 19.0 1

Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 217.5 12 25.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.