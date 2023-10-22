Will Aaron Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 7?
In the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Aaron Jones get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has run for 59 yards on 14 carries (29.5 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Jones has also caught three passes for 82 yards (41 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jones has one rushing TD this season.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Aaron Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
