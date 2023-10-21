Big Ten opponents match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Wisconsin ranks 64th in total offense (398.7 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (335.2 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 84th in the FBS (371.6 total yards per game) and 101st defensively (398.4 total yards allowed per game).

We will dig into the specifics about this contest

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Wisconsin Illinois 398.7 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (67th) 335.2 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (110th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.6 (103rd) 212.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (54th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (123rd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has racked up 1,128 yards (188 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 559 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Chez Mellusi has collected 306 yards on 51 carries, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's team-leading 303 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 42 targets).

Chimere Dike has caught 15 passes for 272 yards (45.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has a total of 204 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has recored 1,576 passing yards, or 225.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 28.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 51 times for 252 yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaden Feagin has run for 232 yards across 43 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams paces his team with 546 receiving yards on 42 receptions with one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has put up a 297-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 35 targets.

Casey Washington's 21 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 237 yards (33.9 ypg).

