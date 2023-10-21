The Wisconsin Badgers should come out on top in their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-2.5) Over (40.5) Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wisconsin vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

The Badgers have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 2-3.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.

Wisconsin games have had an average of 53.1 points this season, 12.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once in seven opportunities this year.

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

In theFighting Illini's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The average total for Illinois games this year is 8.4 more points than the point total of 40.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Badgers vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 27.2 17.8 25.8 14.8 30 24 Illinois 20.3 28.1 18.3 23.8 23 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.