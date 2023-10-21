Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Blue Jackets on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Mats Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (six total points), having put up zero goals and six assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through four games, with two goals and four assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Joel Eriksson Ek has scored four goals and added one assist through four games for Minnesota.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Boone Jenner's three goals and one assist in four games for Columbus add up to four total points on the season.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 14
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
