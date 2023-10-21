MVFC teams were in action for two games in the Week 8 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois | Murray State vs. Missouri State

Week 8 MVFC Results

South Dakota State 17 Southern Illinois 10

Pregame Favorite: South Dakota State (-14.5)

South Dakota State (-14.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

South Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Mark Gronowski (15-for-21, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Mark Gronowski (15-for-21, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Davis (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Isaiah Davis (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Griffin Wilde (2 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD)

Southern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-24, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Nic Baker (20-for-24, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Baker (15 ATT, 31 YDS)

Baker (15 ATT, 31 YDS) Receiving: D'Ante' Cox (7 TAR, 7 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Illinois South Dakota State 308 Total Yards 308 225 Passing Yards 161 83 Rushing Yards 147 2 Turnovers 1

Missouri State 28 Murray State 24

Pregame Favorite: Missouri State (-21.5)

Missouri State (-21.5) Pregame Total: 54.5

Missouri State Leaders

Passing: Jordan Pachot (19-for-29, 287 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Jordan Pachot (19-for-29, 287 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jacardia Wright (17 ATT, 64 YDS)

Jacardia Wright (17 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Wright (4 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS)

Murray State Leaders

Passing: DJ Williams (21-for-34, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

DJ Williams (21-for-34, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jawaun Northington (14 ATT, 56 YDS)

Jawaun Northington (14 ATT, 56 YDS) Receiving: Cole Rusk (7 TAR, 7 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Missouri State Murray State 304 Total Yards 334 287 Passing Yards 227 17 Rushing Yards 107 3 Turnovers 2

Next Week's MVFC Games

Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

