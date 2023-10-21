The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) and the Houston Cougars (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Texas has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th-best in total offense (486.5 yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game). Houston is generating 29.7 points per contest on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 31.3 points per game (107th-ranked) on defense.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas vs. Houston Key Statistics

Texas Houston 486.5 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (81st) 323.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.2 (86th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.2 (94th) 300.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (33rd) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,704 yards (284 ypg) on 128-of-184 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 725 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 121 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 176 yards (29.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 34 receptions for 453 yards (75.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 354-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 36 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 26 passes and racked up 14 receptions for 291 yards, an average of 48.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 1,600 yards on 144-of-218 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 197 rushing yards (32.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 47 times for 242 yards (40.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has racked up 37 carries and totaled 206 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown's 549 receiving yards (91.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions on 54 targets with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 29 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (57.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Matthew Golden's 27 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 295 yards (49.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

