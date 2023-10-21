Air Force, Fresno State, Week 8 MWC Football Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the MWC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Air Force
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Odds to Win MWC: +140
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
- Last Game: W 34-27 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
2. Fresno State
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win MWC: +600
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st
- Last Game: W 37-32 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
3. UNLV
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
- Last Game: W 45-27 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
4. Wyoming
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Odds to Win MWC: +500
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: L 34-27 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
5. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th
- Last Game: L 37-32 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
6. Boise State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win MWC: +275
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
- Last Game: L 31-30 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
7. San Diego State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
- Last Game: W 41-34 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Nevada
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
8. Colorado State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: W 31-30 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
9. San Jose State
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
- Last Game: W 52-24 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
10. Nevada
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: L 45-27 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ San Diego State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
11. Hawaii
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-10
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: L 41-34 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
12. New Mexico
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MWC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th
- Last Game: L 52-24 vs San Jose State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Hawaii
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
