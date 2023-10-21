The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Johansson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus this season, in 16:25 per game on the ice, is -2.

Johansson has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

In one of four games this season, Johansson has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Johansson has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Johansson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.