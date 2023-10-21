Should you wager on Jacob Middleton to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Middleton has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

