Emiliano Grillo is in the field at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to bet on Grillo at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished better than par seven times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Grillo has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -4 280 1 18 2 5 $3.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Grillo has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Grillo last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fourth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this tournament.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 274 yards shorter than the average course Grillo has played in the past year (7,353).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 39th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Grillo shot better than just 20% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Grillo failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Grillo had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Grillo's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of 8.0.

In that last outing, Grillo's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Grillo finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Grillo carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.