Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 5:07 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers and Justin Verlander is expected to start for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in MLB play with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers are third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Montgomery has 20 quality starts this year.

Montgomery will look to collect his 29th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 32 outings this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (13-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander will look to pitch five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home - -

