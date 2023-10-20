High school football is happening this week in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Dodge County
  • Marquette County
  • Waukesha County
  • Monroe County
  • Juneau County
  • Rock County
  • Clark County
  • Buffalo County
  • Racine County
  • Milwaukee County

    • Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Cuba City High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.