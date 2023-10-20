In Juneau County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Brown County

    • Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Mauston High School at Lodi High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lodi, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cochrane-Fountain City High School at New Lisbon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: New Lisbon, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.