Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buffalo County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Buffalo County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Buffalo County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Cochrane-Fountain City High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.