Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered here.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Berlin Eisenhower High School at Port Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on October 19
- Location: Port Washington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Menomonee Falls High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Kettle Moraine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Wales, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pewaukee High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
