Saints vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Travis Etienne will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their battle against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Check out the player props for the top performers in this matchup between the Saints and the Jaguars.
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|235.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|30.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|Travis Etienne
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
