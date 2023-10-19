Jacksonville (4-2) takes a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The line predicts a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 40.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Saints/Jaguars matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Saints vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have led two times, have trailed two times, and have been tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Jaguars have had the lead three times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In six games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In six games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this year. It is giving up one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of six games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jaguars' six games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Saints vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been winning after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in three games (1-2).

The Jaguars have been winning four times (4-0 in those games) and have been losing two times (0-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Saints have won the second half two times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.8 points on average in the second half.

Through six games this year, the Jaguars have lost the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1).

