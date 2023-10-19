The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kaprizov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, Kaprizov had a plus-minus of +4, and averaged 17:15 on the ice.

He had a goal in 32 of 67 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

Kaprizov had an assist in 28 games last season out of 67 games played, including multiple assists six times.

He has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

