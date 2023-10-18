The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and UTEP Miners (2-5) will face each other in a clash of CUSA rivals at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. UTEP?

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTEP 24, New Mexico State 23

UTEP 24, New Mexico State 23 New Mexico State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

UTEP has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Miners have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Aggies have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTEP (+3)



UTEP (+3) New Mexico State has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

UTEP has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) Three of New Mexico State's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 47.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Wednesday's total of 47.5.

New Mexico State averages 30 points per game against UTEP's 17.7, totaling 0.2 points over the matchup's over/under of 47.5.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 46.5 54.2 Implied Total AVG 28.6 27 29.7 ATS Record 2-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-0-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 52.5 48.9 Implied Total AVG 27.6 28.3 27 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

