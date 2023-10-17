The Minnesota Wild (1-1) and Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) face off at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

Last season, the Wild were 8-8 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter last season, Minnesota won 66.7% of its games (6-3).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild have an implied probability of 59.2% to win.

Last season, Minnesota games went over this one's 6-goal total 43 times.

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Wild vs. Canadiens Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 227 (26th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 305 (29th) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Minnesota conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals Minnesota put up last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 chances.

The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.

Minnesota scored 14 shorthanded goals last season (third among all NHL squads).

The Wild had the league's 10th-best penalty-kill percentage (82.03%).

The Wild had the 26th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 47.7%.

Minnesota scored on 9.4% of its shots (23rd in league).

The Wild secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

