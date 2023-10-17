The Minnesota Wild (1-1), coming off a 7-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX. The Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Canadiens Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Canadiens 7, Wild 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+125)

Canadiens (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild had a 46-25-11 record overall, with a 13-11-24 record in games that required overtime, last season.

Minnesota was 13-8-5 (31 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times last season the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Minnesota finished 9-8-1 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 19 points).

The Wild were 36-8-7 when they scored more than two goals (to register 79 points).

In the 39 games when Minnesota recorded a single power-play goal, it went 24-13-2 to register 50 points.

In the 44 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota was 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild's opponent had more shots in 42 games last season. The Wild finished 24-12-6 in those matchups (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 2.77 26th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.72 29th 18th 30.9 Shots 27.3 30th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 15th 21.43% Power Play % 16.1% 29th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.