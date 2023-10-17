Coming off a defeat last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who won their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX to see the match unfold as the Canadiens try to beat the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild recorded last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).

The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens gave up 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.

The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens had the league's 29th-ranked power-play percentage (16.1%).

