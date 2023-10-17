Here's a peek at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (1-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Wild ready for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Matthew Boldy LW Questionable Undisclosed Patrick Maroon LW Questionable Undisclosed

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the NHL.

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Montreal gave up 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the league.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

Wild vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-150) Canadiens (+125) 6.5

