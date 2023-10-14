The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Wisconsin is totaling 413.6 yards per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and rank 54th on the other side of the ball, yielding 354.8 yards allowed per game. Iowa has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 16.3 points per contest (16th-best). On offense, it ranks 108th by posting 21.8 points per game.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Wisconsin Iowa 413.6 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.2 (131st) 354.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (42nd) 203.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.3 (108th) 209.8 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.8 (131st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,022 yards (204.4 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 153 rushing yards on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 472 yards on 73 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (61.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 243 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 22 catches.

Chimere Dike has caught 11 passes for 228 yards (45.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has a total of 118 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara leads Iowa with 505 yards on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has run for 285 yards on 50 carries so far this year.

Kaleb Johnson has run for 225 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Erick All's 280 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions on 34 targets with three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has caught 10 passes and compiled 131 receiving yards (21.8 per game).

Seth Anderson's 16 targets have resulted in five grabs for 79 yards and one touchdown.

