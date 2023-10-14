A game after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Maple Leafs (1-0) host the Minnesota Wild (1-0) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-175) Wild (+145) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild were an underdog in nine games last season, with three upset wins (33.3%).

Minnesota had moneyline odds of +145 or longer once last season and won that game.

The Wild have a 40.8% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 32 games Minnesota played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank) Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 239 (23rd) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild had 239 goals last season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

Minnesota's total of 219 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was sixth in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

With 54 power-play goals (on 252 chances), Minnesota was 15th in the NHL.

The Wild had the NHL's 15th-ranked power-play percentage (21.43%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Minnesota had 14.

At 82.03%, the Wild had the 10th-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Wild were 26th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (47.7%).

The 9.4% shooting percentage of Minnesota was 23rd in the league.

The Wild shut out their opponents five times.

