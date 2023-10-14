The European Open is nearing its close in Antwerpen, Belgium, as Maximilian Marterer heads into a quarterfinal against Hugo Gaston. Marterer has the fourth-best odds to win (+700) at Lotto Arena.

Marterer at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Marterer's Next Match

Marterer will play Gaston in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM ET, after getting past Nuno Borges in the last round 6-3, 7-6.

Marterer has current moneyline odds of -175 to win his next matchup versus Gaston.

Marterer Stats

Marterer beat No. 74-ranked Borges 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday to advance to the .

The 28-year-old Marterer is 18-13 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament win.

Marterer has a record of 11-6 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 31 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Marterer has averaged 23.9 games.

On hard courts, Marterer has played 17 matches over the past year, and 22.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Marterer has been victorious in 17.5% of his return games and 87.1% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Marterer has been victorious in 18.9% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.

