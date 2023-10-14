The Boise State Broncos (3-3) hit the road for an MWC clash against the Colorado State Rams (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Boise State is putting up 29.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 69th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 104th, giving up 30.8 points per game. Colorado State ranks 57th in points per game (31), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 36 points surrendered per contest.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Boise State vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Boise State Colorado State 432.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (81st) 432.8 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.4 (102nd) 181.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75.8 (130th) 250.7 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.2 (4th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (133rd) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,013 yards (168.8 ypg) on 74-of-141 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 219 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 656 yards (109.3 per game) with eight scores. He has also caught 25 passes for 354 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 30 catches for 596 yards (99.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs has been the target of 39 passes and compiled 19 receptions for 194 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has put up 1,585 passing yards, or 317 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Kobe Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 44 carries for 128 yards, or 25.6 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Avery Morrow has taken 36 carries and totaled 100 yards.

Tory Horton has registered 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 560 (112 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 32 passes and compiled 412 receiving yards (82.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 36 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 301 yards and one touchdown.

